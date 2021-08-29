Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $14.76 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $227,833.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

