River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 92,125 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,125 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mattel by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,975,000 after acquiring an additional 439,345 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

