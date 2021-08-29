River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.52% of GAN worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAN by 384.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 96.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $127,219 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

