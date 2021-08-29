River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 269,749 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,749 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Zynga worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

