River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

