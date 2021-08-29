River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,898 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.56 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

