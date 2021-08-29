River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.