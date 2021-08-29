River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.