River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

