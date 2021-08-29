River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

