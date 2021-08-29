River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

