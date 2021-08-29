River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $335.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

