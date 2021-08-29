River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

