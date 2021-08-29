River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.