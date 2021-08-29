River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

