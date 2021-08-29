River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 14,112 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.