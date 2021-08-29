River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 17,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

