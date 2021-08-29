River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 379 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

