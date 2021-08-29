River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 69,340 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,340 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

