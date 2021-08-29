River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 9,051 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,313 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

