Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Robert Half International worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

