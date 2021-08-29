Robonomics.network 1-Day Volume Tops $806,914.00 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for about $19.75 or 0.00040480 BTC on popular exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $806,914.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,269,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,261 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

