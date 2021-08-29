Robust Token Price Tops $38.37 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Robust Token has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $38.37 or 0.00078661 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and $82,502.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,507 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.