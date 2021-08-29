Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in August

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,032,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Roche alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.