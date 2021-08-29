Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 20,913 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TJX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.