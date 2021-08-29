Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 28,792 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the quarter. SP Plus makes up approximately 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of SP Plus worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,273. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

