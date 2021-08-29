Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Willdan Group worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $273,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $749,880. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 30,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,175. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $482.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

