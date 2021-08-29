Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $13.11 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,942 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 3.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 1,870,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

