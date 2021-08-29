Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,130 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up 3.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,665,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

