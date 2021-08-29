Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $6,737,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,680. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

