Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Photronics worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Photronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Photronics by 159.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 738,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

