Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 250,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,868. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

