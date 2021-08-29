Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

