Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 325,009 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,009 shares during the quarter. American Well makes up 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of American Well worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $6,789,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Well by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,396 shares of company stock worth $2,934,779. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

