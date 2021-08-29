Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 70,340 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,340 shares during the period. Triumph Group comprises 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Triumph Group worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 370.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 183,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 594,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

