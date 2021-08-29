Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. 725,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

