Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Popular worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Popular by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 424,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

