Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 5.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

