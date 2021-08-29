Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.70 and a 12-month high of $496.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

