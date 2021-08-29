Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 16,813 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 773,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,334. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

