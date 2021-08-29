Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

