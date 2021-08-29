Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 1,601 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

