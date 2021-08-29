Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.86. 497,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

