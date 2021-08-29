Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,004. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

