Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,026,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 396.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. 139,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,654. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

