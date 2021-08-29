Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. 1,302,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

