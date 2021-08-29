Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

