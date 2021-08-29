Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $46.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

