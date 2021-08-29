Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 2,610,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

