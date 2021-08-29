Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

